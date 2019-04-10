Jane the Virgin's Latest Cliffhanger Creates "Torture For Everyone"

Well, this is a predicament.

Michael (Brett Dier) got his memories back in the final moments of tonight's Jane the Virgin, and if you were screaming or making some kind of exclamatory noise there at the end of the episode, you were not alone.

Just after Jane spent the whole episode deciding to say goodbye to Jason, knowing he would never be Michael, Jason walked out the door of the Villanueva house, and some dust from the porch ceiling fell on his head, reminding him of his first kiss with Jane, when the ceiling dust fell on their heads (from the bullet hole, because Jane accidentally shot Michael's gun when she thought he was a stripper).

Suddenly we saw him standing alone on that porch remembering everything, and while we obviously knew that was coming at some point, we now have a whole lot of questions. The next few episodes will answer all of those questions, but for now, here's what series creator Jennie Snyder Urman could say about the emotional torture to come.