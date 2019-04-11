Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 6:00 AM

Mariah Carey

It sounds like a sweet sweet fantasy but it's totally true: Mariah Carey is receiving the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

In honor of the singer's long-lasting career, awards and achievements, Billboard is bestowing the star with the Icon Award. "The true definition of an icon, Carey has been smashing records since she debuted on the music scene in 1990 with her self-titled album," the press release shared. "Over the next three decades she continued to rule the charts, creating anthems, and snapshots of pop culture history along the way."

Fans can see the star accept the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Kelly Clarkson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not only will she take the stage to accept the award, she will also perform a medley of her biggest hits, which is sure to be a showstopping performance.

Only a handful of performers are lucky enough to be granted this lifetime achievement, including Stevie WonderJennifer Lopez and Cher. Last year, the lucky honoree was critically acclaimed singer Janet Jackson, who thanked God and her family in her powerful acceptance speech.

Congratulations, Mariah!

