Modern Family Finale Goes A Little Overboard Before Haley and Dylan's Perfect Wedding

Dearly Beloved, we're gathered here today to watch a wedding go down in only the way a Modern Family wedding can go down.

Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) got married during tonight's season finale of Modern Family, and of course it was a mess from start to finish. The whole thing started with Haley thinking she was in labor, but it turned out to be those pesky Braxton Hicks contractions that every pregnant woman has on TV shows. When the doctor mistook them for a married couple, Haley decided she wanted to be a married couple, so she proposed. They were originally going to just go to the courthouse and elope, with Alex (Ariel Winter) as the witness, and then Claire (Julie Bowen) got a hold of that idea and was not happy.