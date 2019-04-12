Here's Proof Kacey Musgraves Is Country Music's Ultimate Style Star

If any style icon deserves to sit atop their high horse, Kacey Musgraves is the one.

The country music star is one of the famed artists performing at the 2019 Coachella and not only are fans excited to see her perform, but there is some serious buzz surrounding her concert wardrobe. In the past, the "Velvet Elvis" singer has taken to the stage in glamorous rainbow-colored pants, fur coats and glittering onesies. However, the sun's rays and unforgiving heat likely won't mesh well with the pantsuits the 30-year-old is famous for wearing.

So, what do people predict she will be wearing? Well, E! News took a look back at the dozens of breathtaking outfits the artist has sported over the years and there's one thing that's for sure: it will be a stunner.

No doubt the showstopping ensemble will be added to the hall of fame of Kacey's best looks.