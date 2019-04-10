Kate McKinnon To Play Elizabeth Holmes In Hulu's The Dropout

Talk about perfect casting.

Deadline reports that Hulu is ordering a limited series called The Dropout, all about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, based on the podcast about the rise and fall of the disgraced company and its CEO. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon will star as Holmes, which if you ask us is an absolutely genius casting move that we can already see perfectly in our minds.

McKinnon will also reportedly executive produce along with ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who produced the podcast along with Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson. Dunn and Thompson will also serve as producers on the series.