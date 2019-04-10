Jackie Chan Denies Signing on for Rush Hour 4 After Chris Tucker Reunion Sparks Hope

Sorry Jackie Chan fans, reports that he has signed on to appear in Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 are simply false.

On Sunday, his Rush Hour co-star Chris Tucker posted on Instagram a birthday tribute to Chan, who turned 65 that day: An undated photo of the two reunited and making gestures showing four fingers. Fans immediately speculated they had signed on for a fourth movie in the buddy cop film franchise and expressed hope that they would. In addition, fresh rumors that Chan would reprise his role of Mr. Han in a second installment of the 2010 Karate Kid movie reboot have also surfaced recently.

"We have noticed that false information that Mr. Chan would act in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is spreading through multiple social media platforms, and that certainly apparently infringing parties have misappropriated the personal WeChat and email accounts of Mr. Esmond Ren, a motion picture industry professional, to release false information concerning the hiring of the crew, casting, audition and other matters in connection with the pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2," Chan's management company said in a statement posted on the actor's website.

"With respect to the above information, on behalf of Mr. Chan, we hereby declare that any and all such information, as spread by such infringers, relating to Mr. Chan providing or about to provide acting services in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and/or The Karate Kid 2 is false; any relevant information released by any infringer through appropriating the personal WeChat and email accounts of Mr. Esmond Ren is false, and Mr. Chan does not have anything to do with such released information or the content thereof," the statement said.