The End of Game of Thrones Is Apparently Hidden in a New Spotify Playlist

Forget asking the cast how Game of Thrones ends. Apparently all we have to do is listen to a Spotify playlist.

Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss created the playlist "Game of Thrones: The End is Coming" and told For the Record, Spotify's news site, that it will answer all our questions.

"The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices," they told the site. "No one will believe us, but it's true."

"We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel," they continued. "There's variety in there—Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power."

It's true, we don't believe them, but that doesn't mean we aren't currently sitting here analyzing the hell out of some Rage Against the Machine. Let's take a dive into this playlist, shall we?