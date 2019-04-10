How Nikki Bella Really Felt About Seeing John Cena With Another Woman

Nikki Bella is opening up about seeing her ex, John Cena, getting cozy another woman.

In late March, photos emerged of the WWE star holding hands with a mystery woman, later revealed to be Shay Shariatzadeh. The pictures show the duo sharing a laugh together while out on a date in Vancouver. So what was it like for Nikki, who called it quits with John just one year ago, to see her ex moving on?

"When I saw the headline...my stomach went into knots," Nikki reveals on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, released Wednesday. "But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I...you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately...or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos."