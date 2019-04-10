EXCLUSIVE!

Is John Ramsey Prepared to Never Learn the Truth About JonBenét's Death?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Elizabeth Vargas is Hunting JonBenét's Killer for her new A&E series The Untold Story. In the exclusive clip above, Vargas interviews JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, in Utah, and point blank tells him there are still people who believe he, or his son Burke Ramsey or late wife Patsy Ramsey had something to do with his daughter's murder.

"How could they have believed otherwise because that's what they're told. Even if we have a conviction, a confession and this person's in prison, there's going to be 5, 10 percent of the population that still thinks we're guilty. That's a given," Ramsey says in the exclusive preview above.

Photos

JonBenét Ramsey's Pageant Portraits

Ramsey, 75, lost his wife Patsy to ovarian cancer in 2006. Patsy was 49 years old when she passed away and never saw the case declared solved by authorities. Is he prepared for the same thing to happen to him? Never finding out what really happened?

Elizabeth Vargas, The Untold Story

A&E

"Sure, I accept that," he says.

The first episode of Vargas' series, which debuts Thursday, April 11, features the journalist pursuing new leads with DNA tests and taking a deeper look at the notorious case. Vargas and her team also pursue new "intruder theories" and along with retired FBI agent Robert Clark, investigates the possibility the killer may have ties to a group that believed in aliens and the end of the world.

Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story premieres Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JonBenét Ramsey , True Crime , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Challenge, MTV

Is Paulie's Alliance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds "Pretty F--king Scary"?

"Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story" Sneak Peek

Marcia Brady, Maureen McCormick, Brady Bunch

Here's What The Brady Bunch Kids Are Up to Now

Game of Thrones

Life After Westeros: What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast?

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Star Reveals Dramatic Post-Show Makeover

Mandy Moore, Mandy Moore Roles, Collage

From A Walk to Remember to This Is Us: Mandy Moore's Most Lovable Roles Over the Years

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Finally Lets Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Sing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.