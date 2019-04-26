Step Up or Strip Down, Because It's Channing Tatum's Birthday! Celebrate With His Best Roles

Step up your game and get ready to break out your best dance moves, because today is Channing Tatum's birthday.

The Alabama native turns 39 years old today and let's be honest, this guy just gets better with age.

When we go back to his first few film roles including Coach Carter and She's the Man, it's clear that Tatum was a dreamy star in the making, but throughout his career he's grown in more ways than one.

His acting has gotten better and better, his dance moves have continued to impress and his bod has become even more dreamy...you know we're not lying.

Whether you still watch Tatum as Tyler Gage in Step Up and imagine being his dance partner, or are a fan of his stripper work in Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL, there is a lot to celebrate when talking about the birthday boy.