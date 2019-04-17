See How Birthday Girl Kourtney Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years, From Cute Kid to Mogul Mommy!

Kourtney Kardashian is turning 40!

So, shake up those salad bowls and let's hit the gym. Because this April 18, we're celebrating the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's 40th with a whole lot of Kourtney K. From childhood family photos that'll melt your heart to fierce modern-day glam shots (Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian make a couple of respective cameos, rest assured), look back at some of Kourt's most memorable moments over the last four decades.

Remember when Kourtney and Kim scoped out a Christmas tree on KUWTK looking like they just stepped off the catwalk? Look out for her sweet photo with late dad Robert Kardashian from a father-daughter dance back in 1993 and take a peek at Kourtney's best red carpet looks through most of the 2000s, too.

And if you find yourself wondering how the mom of three manages to look just as fab nowadays as she did ten years ago, know you're not alone. It probably has something to do with the whole salad thing.