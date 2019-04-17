See How Birthday Girl Kourtney Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years, From Cute Kid to Mogul Mommy!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 5:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian is turning 40!
So, shake up those salad bowls and let's hit the gym. Because this April 18, we're celebrating the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's 40th with a whole lot of Kourtney K. From childhood family photos that'll melt your heart to fierce modern-day glam shots (Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian make a couple of respective cameos, rest assured), look back at some of Kourt's most memorable moments over the last four decades.
Remember when Kourtney and Kim scoped out a Christmas tree on KUWTK looking like they just stepped off the catwalk? Look out for her sweet photo with late dad Robert Kardashian from a father-daughter dance back in 1993 and take a peek at Kourtney's best red carpet looks through most of the 2000s, too.
And if you find yourself wondering how the mom of three manages to look just as fab nowadays as she did ten years ago, know you're not alone. It probably has something to do with the whole salad thing.
Christmas!
Classic '80s look!
How cute are they?!
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney poses with dad Robert Kardashian at a father-daughter dance in 1993.
Throwback!
J. Vespa/WireImage
Kourtney and Kim match on the red carpet!
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
So gorg.
Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic
Red carpet ready!
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Baseball babe!
Charley Gallay/WireImage
Long lockes and tan skin!
Larry Marano/Getty Image
Lovebirds at the beach...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Glitz and glam!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Pregnant with Mason!
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
All black everything.
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Diva!
David Becker/WireImage
Kourtney poses with Lord looking happier than ever!
Mark Von Holden/WireImage
Cheese!
Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier; PacificCoastNews.com
A day in the life...
BRJ/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Kourtney shows off lighter hair while getting a bear hug!
INFphoto.com
One hot mama!
VM/WCP/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET
Chic, youthful and fun!
AKM-GSI
Kourtney glowing with baby #3!
IXOLA/AKM-GSI
Dinner date!
BACKGRID
Kourtney and Kim go Christmas tree shopping!
Post-baby body!
Bikini babe! Kourtney posted this sexy selfie to social media.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Playing it cool in Calabasas with family friend Larsa Pippen and the kiddos.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Fashion show! Kourtney and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted at the alice + olivia show in Hollywood, Calif.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Listen up! Kourtney talks cosmetics reform during an April congressional hearing.
Grifoni-Sarmiento / BACKGRID
Just another sunny afternoon in Capri.
Kourtney and Mason cool off with some gelato!
Now that's a group Halloween costume!
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Mona Lisa smize! Kourtney shows off her artistic side with a jumpsuit resembling the famous painting.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Aunt Kourtney wishes baby Stormi a happy b-day.
42 / BACKGRID
Kourtney and Khloe go all out for Diana Ross' 75th!
