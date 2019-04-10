Jennifer Lopez Addresses Those Alex Rodriguez Cheating Allegations

Instagram
When it comes to her relationship, Jennifer Lopez does not need outside input.
Appearing on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the triple threat dished on her latest role in the upcoming film, Hustlers, her new track, "Medicine" and her recent engagement that made headlines around the world.
If you've been living under a rock, the star's longtime love, Alex Rodriguez, asked her to marry him last month while on vacation and the two subsequently shared the big news on social media, sending happy shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond.
However, not everyone was thrilled for the pair, as Charlamagne tha God pointed out during the interview. "You had a hater right after your engagement though," he brought up.
He was referring to Jose Canseco, who took to Twitter just days after the news broke to wage a major allegation against the baseball pro. "Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he claimed. "I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone," adding, "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s--t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."
Jessica Canseco rebuffed her ex's allegation, tweeting, "I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."
She continued, "In fact I don't even get on twitter had to download app again and don't watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on...Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god."
As for Lopez, it doesn't sound like the claims concerned her.
"It doesn't matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am," she said on the radio show. "We're just happy. We're not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is."