American Horror Story Season 9 Theme and Title Revealed

American Horror Story season nine is going back to the past. In a teaser posted on Instagram, series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the new season is called American Horror Story: 1984.

The teaser, below, features a young woman in 1980s garb running from a slasher in the woods. There's definitely some classic slasher movie vibes in the teaser. No premiere date was given aside from the hall, when AHS usually premieres.

Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy are the only officially confirmed cast members. The two will play girlfriend and boyfriend. Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in every season of the show, is expected to return as well. However, it seems another American Horror Story mainstay, Evan Peters, will be sitting this season out. At WonderCon, he told Extra he was taking a break.