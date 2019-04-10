Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV Comeback Revealed: Get the Scoop on Their New Network

Discovery
They're (almost) back! Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, the couple who shot to fame with their farmhouse sinks and shiplap walls on HGTV's Fixer Upper are returning to TV with a multi-platform media venture (that means a TV network, a streaming app and more).
"Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them," David Zaslav, CEO, of Discovery, said in a statement. "They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses—they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."
In a release, Discovery and Magnolia, Chip and Joanna's home and lifestyle brand, officially announced the new media company (name to come). Chip and Joanna Gaines will be the chief creative officers and current HGTV president Allison Page will serve as president of the new joint venture.
"Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip and Joanna said in a joint statement. "We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead."
Starting in the summer of 2020, Discovery's DIY Network will be rebranded under the joint venture. The channel will feature long-form programming on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. The network also will be home to the complete library of Fixer Upper. The streaming app will also launch in summer 2020 and the network is also prepping a "view and do" on demand service with new short and long-form content curated by the Gaineses.
According to USA Today, the couple will star in a new signature show as well.
"The difference moving forward is Jo and I are going to be able to tell more of our life stories," Chip told USA Today. "And so, as opposed to it being a very narrow vein in our universe, which is obviously construction and design and the things we do for a living, for us we feel like there's a more holistic story to be told here, and that's what we're going to focus on."
Stay tuned for more updates on the new network.