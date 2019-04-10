North West and More Stars Attend JoJo Siwa's Sweet 16 Birthday Party

It was a sweet night for JoJo Siwa.

While her big 16th birthday is still a month away, the Dance Moms alum and YouTube star got the celebrations started early with a birthday party packed with celebrities.

Famous faces like reality star kids North Westand Penelope Disickwere in attendance, as was fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller.

Judging by the guest list, friends of all ages got to have fun at Siwa's dream soirée, hosted by Nickelodeon. The event will be part of a Nickelodeon special, JoJo's Dream Birthday, set to air on May 18.