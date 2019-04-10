The Lion King's New Trailer Will Make You Go Wild

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 5:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Lion King

Disney

The king has returned.

Disney dropped its official trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King on Wednesday and gave fans their first look at several of the film's iconic characters.

The new teaser opens up with Simba and Nala coming face to face with Scar and his pack of hyenas—giving Disney lovers an up-close look at the famous villain. The sneak peek also shows other classic scenes, including Mufasa showing Simba their kingdom, Simba getting caught in the stampede and Timon and Pumbaa showing him the true meaning of "hakuna matata." Of course, the trailer features a bit of the iconic music, too. 

The movie certainly features a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar).

The film roars into theaters July 19.

Photos

All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Features

Watch the video to see the trailer.

Summer can't come soon enough!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Disney , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies , Trailers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan Markle Amid "Unfair" Treatment

Mandy Moore, Mandy Moore Roles, Collage

From A Walk to Remember to This Is Us: Mandy Moore's Most Lovable Roles Over the Years

Odette Annable Hollywood Medium 408

Odette Annable Finally Gets Closure About a Death That's Been On Her Mind for "Years and Years and Years"

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lara Yunaska

Eric Trump and Wife Lara Expecting Baby No. 2

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Finally Lets Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Sing

Michelle Williams

Why Michelle Williams Won't Watch Her Own Movies

American Horror Story, season 9

American Horror Story Season 9 Theme and Title Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.