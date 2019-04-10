Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Team Up for Mental Health Documentary Series

British royalty and TV royalty are teaming up for a good cause.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are working together to co-create and executive produce a new mental health series for Apple. The two have been working on the project for several months and are set to debut the series in 2020.

The dynamic duo announced the new series via Harry and Meghan Markle's official Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement shared via the social platform. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—share global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."