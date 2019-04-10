From The Hills to "Horrific": A History of Stephanie Pratt's Dramatic Relationship With Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

"No one knows the real Heidi," she continued, choking back tears. "Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, brother and I all sat down and we said, 'We will not let this ruin our family again." I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore. You have to put on your own oxygen mask before you can put on someone else's … That's what I'm doing right now. If my mom can't handle this, that's her issue. I cannot help her."

Stephanie said that Heidi snubbed her at a recent photo shoot, pulling a queen-bee move in which she brought champagne and shared it with all the other ladies except her.

"I'm not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents," Stephanie said. "For the s--t they have done to me recently, I'm done. This is why I moved to London. I'm done. They are the most toxic people I've ever met."

Then she spelled it out for Adams: "If you ever have a son, Wells, I pray that he does not meet a Heidi Montag. What Heidi Montag does, she has played my family for money."

"I've literally protected her for 10 years," she said. "If it weren't for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother, so would my parents. But Heidi does not want my brother to be connected to my mom, dad or me."