Nikki Reed Gets Real About Breastfeeding Her 20-Month-Old Daughter

Nikki Reed is doing motherhood her own way.

The Bayou With Love designer shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her and Ian Somerhalder's daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reid Somerhalder, and wrote about her decision to keep feeding her this way. The 30-year-old started off her long caption by explaining that she "often gets asked how long I plan on breastfeeding."

"To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," Reed wrote.

The Twilight actress revealed that Bodhi is "only just becoming interested in food" despite previous efforts. It turns out that her daughter just "doesn't like mushy baby food."

Reed tried it all—blending and smooshing and mashing—to no avail.