Camila Cabello Will Make Her Acting Debut in a Reimagined Cinderella Film

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 1:14 PM

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Camila Cabello is stepping into the famous (glass) shoes of Cinderella.

E! News can confirm the 22-year-old "Never Be the Same" singer-songwriter is slated to play the iconic princess in a re-imagined telling of the classic fairytale. Even though the Grammy-nominated star showed off her acting skills in her telenovela-style music video for "Havana," this role will mark her feature film debut.

Moreover, Cabello will not only star in the upcoming Cinderella movie, but she's going to be integrally involved with the music for the film as well. If it's anything like her first album, Camila, then fans can expect nothing but greatness.

Along with the Grammy-nominated singer's involvement with the movie, James Corden and Kay Cannon will also have a hand in the project. E! News has learned that the late-night host will produce the film with his partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman.

What's more? Corden is actually the mastermind behind the fairytale's new story direction—it grew out of an original idea from the 40-year-old star.

Read

How Camila Cabello Firmly Broke Out of Fifth Harmony's Shadow

Furthermore, Cannon, who directed Blockers and wrote Pitch Perfect 3, is slated to write and direct the Cinderella movie for Sony, Deadline reports.

Camila Cabello

VEVO

Movie lovers can get excited, because the film is reportedly on the fast track for production. Although, it's unknown how long fans of the fairytale will have to wait for more details. Right now, information about the project is still under wraps.

It's safe to say, Camilla "will never be the same" after starring in this Cinderella retelling.

