Schitt's Creek Lets Catherine O'Hara Be Ridiculous—And She'll Be Forever Grateful

There aren't many TV characters out there like Moira Rose. The Schitt's Creek matriarch, with her affinity for wigs, extravagant clothing and bizarre word pronunciation, has become a pop culture phenomenon. You've probably come across a GIF of her on the internet, if not used one yourself.

"It's ridiculous," Catherine O'Hara, the woman wearing the wigs and the couture on screen, said with a laugh about her character's internet icon status.

But not everyone was always so sure about Moira Rose.

"When we first started writing it, I was thinking to myself, like, ‘Geez, I wonder if people will get this.' And I'm very pleased that they have. I mean, to see her face pop up all over the internet at least once a day, it's a wonderful gift. I think in a way it just goes to sort of further exemplify how brilliant Catherine is," Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy told E! News. "She's a legend."