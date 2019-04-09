Sarah Hyland Makes Donation to Ariel Winter's Cousin Amid Near-Fatal Infection

Sarah Hyland is helping out a member of her (modern) family.

In a discreet act of kindness, the actress donated to Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter's GoFundMe account, which was set up to help pay the medical bills of Winter's sick cousin Tino. According to a list of recent donations, Hyland wrote a check for the hefty sum of $2,500, helping the total amount raised reached an impressive $16,000 in less than 24 hours.

Ariel made an emotional plea to her fans for help on her Instagram Story on Monday night, explaining that her cousin Tino was "rushed to the hospital and put on life support" on Friday. The Modern Family star claimed that had he not gone to the hospital when he did, "he most likely wouldn't have made it."

She shared, "The wonderful doctors at the hospital he is currently at have worked tirelessly to find out what is making him sick... They have made some progress diagnosing him and he is a little bit better, but will be in the hospital and unable to work for a long time."