Meet Lil Nas X, the Country Rapper Who Just Dethroned Ariana Grande From the Top of the Charts

Justin Bieber couldn't stop gushing over it. Miley Cyrus can't stop hyping it. We all can't stop singing it.

Of course, we are taking about Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which became the No. 1 song in the country on Tuesday, officially ending Ariana Grande's reign atop Billboard's Hot 100. (Sorry, "7 Rings"!) What seemingly started off as a viral meme turned unexpected hit single turned full-blown country music controversy has turned Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, into one of the most-talked about artists in the world, a far cry from last year, when the Atlanta rapper was struggling to find a place to live after dropping out of college.

Now, Lil Nas X is celebrating having "Old Town Road" hitting No. 1, a milestone he just so happened to achieve on his 20th birthday.