Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:59 AM
Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Can you believe it's been 10 years since Parks and Recreation first brought us to Pawnee?
Indeed, the hit NBC series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur debuted a decade ago today on April 9, 2009, eventually sky rocketing to stardom and turning some of its cast members into household names.
The show went on to score dozens of award nominations, including one for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy at the 2014 Golden Globes.
After seven seasons and 125 episodes, fans said goodbye to the Parks Department of Pawnee in February 2015, but that doesn't mean the show stopped living on in the hearts of fans.
In fact, the cast recently reunited last month for a 10th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest. "It felt like the most important thing I would ever do," Schur said of the show and a possible reboot during a panel at the event. "So I would never, ever, ever say never—the chance, should it arise, would be incredible...but as tempting as it is, I don't want to make more episodes just to do it."
While the ultimate fate of the series remains up in the air, we can always take a walk down memory lane and revisit our favorite stars from the show.
Drum roll please!
NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
The star who brought Leslie Knope to life has gone on to other film and TV roles as well as host the reality competition show, Making It, with her former co-star, Nick Offerman.
NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
After he was Andy Dwyer, Pratt became an action star with lead roles in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.
NBC, Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
After April Ludgate, Plaza kept audiences laughing in films like Dirty Grandpa and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.
Article continues below
NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
The man behind the iconic Ron Swanson continues to pop up on the big and small screen.
NBC, JB Lacroix/Getty Images
The face of Ann Perkins now stars in and produces her own comedy series, Angie Tribeca.
NBC, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
The comedian found further stardom as an actor and executive producer of the Netflix series, Master of None, which garnered him a Golden Globe.
Article continues below
NBC, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress behind Donna Meagle now stars on NBC's Good Girls.
NBC, Sarah Morris/WireImage
The actor behind Ben Wyatt has since taken a dramatic turn with a role on Big Little Lies.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?