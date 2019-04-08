Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her New Baby and "Figuring Things Out"

Carrie Underwood may be a country music superstar and multiple Grammy Award winner, but she admits she's "still figuring things out" just like the rest of us.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Jan. 21 and the family of four is adjusting to life with a newborn. They also have a 4-year-old named Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The 36-year-old chatted with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday and discussed what life has been like for the past few months. For starters, Isaiah is diving headfirst into his role as big brother.

"He loves it," the "Love Wins" singer said. "He calls Jacob 'My baby.'"

Isaiah apparently goes around asking, "Where's my baby? How's my baby? I wanna kiss my baby."