You'll Never Believe What Coachella Looked Like 10 Years Ago

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 5:00 AM

Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Heineken

Years before Vanessa Hudgens popularized the flower crown and Taylor Swift made "Bleachella" a thing, Hollywood flocked to the Coachella Valley Music Arts and Festival for an oasis-like experience unlike any other. 

Despite Coachella's evolution from alt-rock extravaganza to pop culture paradise, a shared love of live music (admittedly combined with a burning sense of FOMO) is what attracts stars and non-celebrities to the 330-acre polo field in Indio, Calif year after year. 

Such was the case for the 2009 desert expedition, where then-It couple Reese Witherspoon and Jake GyllenhaalDrew BarrymoreAlessandra Ambrosioand more A-listers partied the weekend away to the soundtracks of Paul McCartneyThe Killers and The Cure

So in honor of the festival's hotly-anticipated 20th anniversary, we threw it back to a Coachella where Instagram didn't exist, snagging an invite to exclusive after-parties wasn't a priority and you probably didn't plan your looks months in advance. 

Check out our gallery below for all the must-see Coachella moments from 10 years ago. 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Coachella 2009

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal & Reese Witherspoon

With her 2006 divorce from Ryan Philippe in the rearview, the A-list actress cozied up to her Rendition co-star and beau of about two years under the Coachella Valley stars. Just a few months later, the pair would go their separate ways.

Kristin Cavallari, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Heineken

Kristin Cavallari

Little did fans of The Hills know then, but K. Cav would soon make her reality TV comeback when Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding aired on the MTV series. Lauren, who?

Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Heineken

Alessandra Ambrosio

A tried and true Coachella vet, this supermodel has attended an impressive eight festivals over the years. 

Peaches Geldof, Adrian Grenier, Agyness Deyn, Coachella 2009

David Aguilera/BuzzFoto.com

Adrian Grenier

In the midst of his Entourage fame, the hunky actor found some time to mix and mingle in the desert. 

Drew Barrymore, Coachella 2009

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore

lewk. This Hollywood VIP's feather hairpiece and white eyeliner screamed the year 2009. 

Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman, Coachella 2009

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman

The Oscar winner donned her finest Boho-inspired threads for a weekend trip with her longtime beau.

Kate Bosworth, James Rousseau, Coachella 2009

David Aguilera/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth & James Rousseau

Years before she and Michael Polish tied the knot, the actress attended Coachella with her model boyfriend.

Tara Reid, Coachella 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tara Reid

The American Pie star is never one to miss Coachella, 2009 included.

Paris Hilton, Doug Reinhardt, Coachella 2009

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt

Oh, how times have changed! The heiress (rocking a pair of gold ballet flats and oversizes sunnies) turned out for the desert fest with her then-boyfriend, who starred on The Hills.

Paul McCartney, Coachella 2009

Kevin Mazur/MPL/WireImage for MPL

Paul McCartney

The legendary rocker headlined the 2009 festival alongside The Killers and The Cure

Joss Stone, Coachella 2009

John Shearer/WireImage

Joss Stone

The singer-songwriter, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like "Right to Be Wrong," brought her soulful energy to the stage.

Nicky Hilton, Coachella 2009

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Nicky Hilton & David Katzenberg

Two years before their split, the socialite and producer took their romance to Coachella. 

DJ AM, Coachella 2009

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

DJ AM

Just four months before his shocking death, the beloved DJ would perform one of his final gigs. 

Annabelle Wallis, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Heineken

Annabelle Wallis

The Peaky Blinders star channeled her inner festival babe in a satin slip dress and beach waves.

Dita Von Teese, Coachella 2009

David Aguilera/BuzzFoto.com

Dita Von Teese

The burlesque dancer brought her signature retro style to the Indio, Calif. desert.

David Hasselhoff, Coachella 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Hasselhoff

Clad in an Ed Hardy camo jacket and straw hat, The Hoff partied the weekend away.

M.I.A., Coachella 2009

Getty Images

M.I.A.

At the peak of her "Paper Planes" flame, the British rapper performed to a sold out crowd.

Steve Aoki, Coachella 2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Steve Aoki

The world-famous DJ took acid wash and sequins to a whole new level during the 2009 fest.

Flavor Flav, Chuck D, Public Enemy, Coachella 2009

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Fresh off the surreal era of reality TV known as Flavor of Love, the Public Enemy rapper brought his unique music stylings to the desert.

Stay tuned to E! News for more around-the-clock coverage of Coachella 2019! 

