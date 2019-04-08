You'll Never Believe Which Olympic Athlete Is Giving John Legend Swimming Lessons

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 5:36 PM

Ryan Lochte, John Legend

Instagram

John Legend is getting his blood flowin' and his body movin' on this lovely Monday. Because nothing beats a fun workout!

Forget about running or SoulCycle, the 40-year-old "Good Night" singer is taking swimming lessons from the 12-time Olympic medalist, Ryan Lochte. That's right, the two are hanging out and getting ready for the "2020 Olympics."

"Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard," Legend captions his Instagram Stories, which features a short clip of him and Lochte taking a lap in his massive pool. "2020 Olympic Team."

"I made the team," the Grammy winner jokes as he stands in the pool, hands in the air, in triumph over his finished lap.

For the 34-year-old Olympic medalist, he admits hanging with the EGOT recipient is "not a bad way to start my week," and we don't blame him!

"Swimming with @johnlegend," Ryan posts on Instagram. "Giving him some swim tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get the Sweetest Matching Tattoos

In late January, John confessed he was taking swimming lessons with his kids, Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens, who started "months" before him.

"I can't really swim," he revealed on Twitter. "Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule."

"You might be a competitive swimmer now," he wrote on Instagram last month, alongside a short video of him swimming from one end of the pool to the other.

Now, it seems the 40-year-old "Preach" singer is ready to take on the Olympics with Lochte come 2020!

On that note, can we get an invite to the next pool session, John?

