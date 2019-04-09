It's National Unicorn Day: Shop the Magic!

Seriously, what is it with unicorns that makes all of us swoon?

Maybe we're all just kids at heart or maybe it's the rainbows and glitter that get us going. Whatever it is, we're the first to say: We heart unicorns.

So when a national day dedicated to said mythical creatures rolls around, we're in full celebration mode. And what better way to party than by investing in some magical swag you can use IRL? We're all for relaxing with a lavender-scented, heated neck pillow in the shape of a fluffy unicorn.

We're also not mad at some unicorn snot (aka glitter body gel), just in time for Coachella.