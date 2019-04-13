How Latin Artists Are Making a Major Splash at the 2019 Coachella Festival

It's la nueva religión (the new religion)!

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is already in full swing, and for the Latinx community, this year marks a special one. Take one look at the lineup for both weekends, and you'll see that Latin artists are prominent more than ever.

From Bad Bunny to J Balvin to Rosalía, these chart-topping artists are hitting the stage during the famous festival. Furthermore, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Mon Laferte and Tomasa del Real are also slated to perform in Indio, Calif.

As San Benito says, it's the "Latino gang, gang!"

With that, the number of Latin acts performing at Coachella continues to grow every year.

In fact, 2019 marks the most Latin musicians the festival has ever added to its lineup.

To put things into perspective, Remezcla reports that in 2017 the beloved event only booked 11 Latin artists, and now there are 17.