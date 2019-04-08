All the Details on Felicity Huffman's Plea Agreement in College Bribery Case

Felicity Huffman is pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal.

On Monday afternoon, the actress released an emotional apology for her actions and revealed she is pleading guilty to the one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud that was brought against her on March 12. "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," the Desperate Housewives star announced. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

According to the plea agreement obtained by E! News, the U.S. Attorney will recommend a prison sentence at the "low end" of the sentencing range, in addition to a "fine or other financial penalty of $20,000." The U.S. attorney will also recommend 12 months of supervised release and restitution payments to be determined at a later date. As part of the agreement, Felicity has also forfeited any claim to assets seized for the purpose of the investigation.