When The Big Bang Theory Ends, Its Characters Will Live On

Just in case you were worried, The Big Bang Theory is not going to kill off all its characters in its series finale.

Game of Thrones might do it, but it sounds like Big Bang is sticking to the more traditional sitcom ending as it says goodbye this spring.

"I will say the one thing about how they've approached the whole season: When we learned that this was to be the last season…writers have approached it, not so much as the show is wrapping up and we'll never see them again and the finality of it all. It's going to be the last episode and it's going to end, but people's lives still go on," Director Mark Cedrowski said during a panel at Deadline's The Contenders Emmys on Sunday. "The characters will be giving the idea that their lives continue on. It's not going to be an atomic bomb where things blow up and you never see anybody again."