Sexual Assault, a Bipolar Diagnosis and Life on the Streets: Inside Halsey's Heartbreakingly Tough Path to Fame

"My name's Halsey, I write songs about sex and being sad, and I will never be anything but honest."

Before she substituted in a simple heart emoji, those were the words the singer-songwriter chose for her Twitter bio. It was a straight-to-the-point explanation that she came up with "when I was 18 or 19 years old," she told Dazed in 2017, but it's something that absolutely still rings true today, the star always choosing to be authentic no matter how personal the truth is that she's sharing

Such was the case Saturday night when she was tasked to give a speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend's Place gala. Having already spoken about the period she spent living on the streets of New York City as a teen, she took her confession a step further.

"My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," she shared at the L.A. event. "It wasn't because I did something bad. It wasn't because something was wrong with me, and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me—because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances lead me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone."