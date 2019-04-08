Diddy Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With Public Plea for Love

In the aftermath of Nipsey Hussle's untimely passing, Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to spread love.

The late Grammy-nominated rapper was fatally shot last month outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. The star was 33 years old. Last week, suspect Eric Holder was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Holder has pleaded not guilty.

Following the tragic loss, Diddy took to social media to speak out in Hussle's honor.