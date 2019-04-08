Emilia Clarke Shares Photos From Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization

Emilia Clarke has shared never-before-seen photos from her past hospitalizations.

Back in March, the Game of Thrones star revealed that she had survived two life-threatening brain aneurysms. In an essay entitled "A Battle for My Life," published on The New Yorker's website, Clarke detailed her near-death experiences.

Clarke's first hospitalization came in 2011, after filming season one of the hit HBO series, the then-24-year-old actress was at the gym when she started feeling "as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain."

She went on to share, "The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture."

Clarke was then transported to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London where should would undergo brain surgery.

Then, after finishing season three of Game of Thrones, Clarke appeared as Holly Golightly on Broadway. While in New York City, Clarke had a brain scan which showed "the growth on the other side of my brain had doubled in size" and needed to have surgery.

However, when she woke up from surgery she was "screaming in pain."

"The procedure had failed," Clarke explained. "I had a massive bleed and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn't operate again. This time they needed to access my brain in the old-fashioned way—through my skull. And the operation had to happen immediately."

After the surgery, Clarke spent a month in the hospital recovering. She explained in her essay that she wanted to help others experiencing similar health journeys, which is why she developed the charity SameYou, which helps to provide treatment for people recovering from brain injuries and stroke.

Over the weekend, Clarke appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning, during which she shared photos from her time in the hospital.

"I definitely went through a period of being of being down, to put it mildly," she explained.

But, as she recently told E! News, her Game of Thrones family helped in her recovery.

"It saved my life, literally," she told us. "The entire show, the family that is a part of this show, and the show itself, saved me, and Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, saved my life for sure."

You can see the photos Clarke shared in the video above.

