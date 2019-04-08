Emilia Clarke Shares Photos From Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization

Emilia Clarke has shared never-before-seen photos from her past hospitalizations.

Back in March, the Game of Thrones star revealed that she had survived two life-threatening brain aneurysms. In an essay entitled "A Battle for My Life," published on The New Yorker's website, Clarke detailed her near-death experiences.

Clarke's first hospitalization came in 2011, after filming season one of the hit HBO series, the then-24-year-old actress was at the gym when she started feeling "as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain."

She went on to share, "The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture."