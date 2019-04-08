Here's How Halsey Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors Once and for All

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Enough with the pregnancy speculation!
Over the weekend, Halsey couldn't help but see the comments and blogs that suggested the "Bad at Love" singer was pregnant and expecting her first child.
As a result, she headed to Instagram Stories to address the rumors.
In a series of posts, the singer screen grabbed various questions like "Am I Pregant?" and "Can U Get Pregante…"
She also shared a shot of herself wearing a loose fitting T-shirt while running errands.
Ultimately, Halsey shut it all down with one word: "NO." Besides, this is the artist who posed in a pink bikini over the weekend as well.
To say she looks to be in incredible shape may be an understatement.
Instagram
Back in February, Halsey found herself shutting down pregnancy rumors on Twitter. It all began when the "Him and I" singer revealed she had "the biggest secret" to reveal.
"When u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. Into actual pieces," she wrote.
As fans quickly learned, it had nothing to do family or babies. "People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant, which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I'm doing BOTH! However, STILL not pregnant!" Halsey explained.
Despite the whispers of a possible pregnancy, Halsey still attended the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend's Place gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.
During her appearance, the singer delivered a personal speech about her life before making it big in the industry.