90 Day Fiancé Is Getting a New Spinoff All About The Family Chantel

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 4:30 PM

The Family Chantel, Chantel and Pedro, 90 Day Fiance

TLC

90 Day Fiancé is getting another spinoff. However, this one is all about one specific family, The Family Chantel.

Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, who will appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, will take center stage—as will their in-laws—in the new reality series premiering in July on TLC.

"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye."

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

The family members featured in the upcoming show include Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas, siblings River and Winter, and Pedro's mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

The drama has run high between the families of Pedro and Chantel since Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under false pretenses. She told him he was coming to America on a student visa, not a K-1 visa...And from there, the drama has only grown, including arguments over chicken feet and culminating in a physical fight between Pedro and Chantel's family.

When viewers catch up with Pedro and Chantel in Happily Ever After?, Chantel is still blaming Pedro for the brawl that happened between him and her family and he returns to the Dominican Republic. However, Chantel isn't ready to give up on her marriage just yet and heads down to bring him back.

Ahead of the new series, TLC will air Pedro & Chantel: The Full Story on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. with an early premiere on TLC GO beginning Friday, April 12.

The Family Chantel is just the latest 90 Day spinoff. The series, which is breaking ratings records on TLC, also has 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the aforementioned 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?. TLC is also launching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way later this summer. The Other Way follows Americans who move across the globe for love.

Meet the other couples at the heart of Happily Ever After? season four below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Colt and Larissa

Larissa was arrested two days before their wedding and things were never the same since. Their drama has played out in the headlines, but you don't know the full story yet.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth's family has never been the biggest Andrei fan. Now that the couple is expecting their first child, Andrei has to rely on his in-laws for help landing a job. However, is it all just so Elizabeth's family can hold him in their debt?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Nicole and Azan

Their wedding in Morocco never happened, instead Nicole, 25, and Azan, 26, opened a business. However, Nicole's tourist visa expired and she had no choice but to return to Florida. She's living on a family member's couch and still sending Azan money. However, her family has not given up on trying to convince her that he may be exploiting her.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Russ and Paola

An original 90 Day couple, Russ, 32, and Paola, 31, revealed they had suffered a miscarriage. Now Paola is about to give birth to their first child, just in time to make amends with Russ' family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Chantel and Pedro

A family dinner went wild between Chantel, 27, and her family and husband Pedro, 27. Punches were thrown and it looked like the couple were ready to call it quits. Chantel blames Pedro for the brawl, and he in turn returns to the Dominican Republic. However, Chantel isn't ready to give up on her marriage that easily.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

TLC

Ashley and Jay

After meeting in Jamaica, Jay, 20, ditched his playboy lifestyle to walk down the aisle with Ashley, 32. But shortly after their Vegas wedding, Ashley discovered Jay was on dating apps talking to other women. Can they move on? Can Jay win back Ashley's trust?

The Family Chantel premieres in July 2019. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, April 28 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

