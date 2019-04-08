Which Country Star Won the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet? Vote Now!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae stars, Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye, all brought the shimmer and shine and we are still oohing and aahing over their looks.
Color was everywhere thanks to "The Feels" singer Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert who wore very different, but equally memorable colored frocks.
Lastly, we loved the darker hues we saw on the carpet as well. Kelly Clarkson donned black and lace while Danielle Bradbery sported an emerald or deep turquoise dress that was a stunner.
Check out all of our favorite looks from the 2019 ACM Awards below and vote for your favorite!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
2019 ACM Awards Album of the Year winner, Kacey Musgraves was a pastel princess in her ombre Christian Cowan X Power Puff Girls suit.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery
The former Voice winner looked sexy and dramatic in this Jason Greech gown and gold jewelry.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Maren Morris
The "GIRL" singer stunned in a lilac custom Christian Siriano gown with long train as she walked the carpet.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan never disappoints on a red carpet and this event was no exception. His Tom Ford suit and Roger Dubuls watch were golden.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Lauren Alaina
The "Ladies in the '90s" singer look beautiful in a white, sequined, tiered gown by Emil Couture.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Miranda Lambert
The blonde beauty glowed in this neon green Alex Perry frock and rainbow Benedetta Bruzziches clutch.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Carrie Underwood
The "Cry Pretty" singer made her post-baby red carpet debut one to remember with this sparkly number by Nicolas Jebran.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Reba McEntire
The 2019 ACM Awards host made us do a double take in a red, fringe gown and black cowboy boots.
John Shearer/WireImage
Dierks Bentley
The "Burning Man" singer donned a blue, sleek suit that made him even hotter in our books.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice coach donned a gorgeous black, lace Alexander McQueen dress and Balmain heels and we're not worthy of this look!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Maddie & Tae
The country duo sparkled and shinned as they hit the carpet together. Maddie Marlow rocked head-to-toe Ramy Brook while Taylor Dye wore a colorful sequined frock with gold accessories.