Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

Wendy Williams is addressing some of the hot topics regarding her personal life.

After a one-week break from The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime talk-show host returned where she immediately updated fans on her health journey.

"You know I'm in the sober house. The great thing about being in the sober house is that the house that I live in, the people that I live with, they are all guys. Not by design, it just so happens. But they are guys," she shared with the audience while wearing her wedding ring. "And we are people with functioning careers who just want to check ourselves and get down with that 12 step. You know what I'm saying? There is such a stigma to substance abuse."

Wendy continued, "Everybody thinks it's going to be the bum on the corner or whatnot and whatnot… Sometimes you just need to go someplace and get one with your sobriety and your 12 steps."

Over the weekend, the morning show veteran sparked headlines when she was spotted shopping at a 24-hour Walmart near Ellenville, New York.