Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 10:09 AM
Wendy Williams is addressing some of the hot topics regarding her personal life.
After a one-week break from The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime talk-show host returned where she immediately updated fans on her health journey.
"You know I'm in the sober house. The great thing about being in the sober house is that the house that I live in, the people that I live with, they are all guys. Not by design, it just so happens. But they are guys," she shared with the audience while wearing her wedding ring. "And we are people with functioning careers who just want to check ourselves and get down with that 12 step. You know what I'm saying? There is such a stigma to substance abuse."
Wendy continued, "Everybody thinks it's going to be the bum on the corner or whatnot and whatnot… Sometimes you just need to go someplace and get one with your sobriety and your 12 steps."
Over the weekend, the morning show veteran sparked headlines when she was spotted shopping at a 24-hour Walmart near Ellenville, New York.
The blogs quickly posted the photo along with some not-so-nice headlines. Ultimately, Wendy clapped back and shed some insight into the photo taken around 4:00 a.m.
FOX
"One of the best things about being truthful to yourself and truthful to you and having your own show is I can come on and dispel my own rumors," she began. "The headline was, 'Poor, lonely Wendy needs a hug.' Then it said, 'She looks frail, she was by herself.' By herself?"
She went on to explain that she was with several girlfriends who have been supporting her health and sobriety. And for those critical of her outfit, Wendy doesn't want to hear it.
"You know I have the graves' disease, where I have pressure by my eyes. Sometimes my eyes go like this. Right? They caught me with an eye pop, also. She was wearing a robe. Yep, a Wendy Show robe," she shared. "It was 4:00 in the morning in Ellenville, New York. What do you want me to wear? A ball gown?"
Wendy added, "Thank you, blogs. Do I look frail to you? I was just a little disgusted."
Despite the inaccurate headlines, the proud wife and mother was also able to enjoy a camping trip over her break with a "great group" of girls who have been sober for several years. "I'm the newbie, I get to make the decision," Wendy explained. "They said, 'You have to do something you're not comfortable with. Do you want to jump out of a plane?' Swim with the sharks?' And then they said camping."
So how did it go? You have to watch today's show to find out! The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?