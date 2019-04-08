Justin Bieber Teases Shawn Mendes Over "Prince of Pop" Title

Shawn Mendes is the new Prince of Pop? Not according to Justin Bieber.

The two pop stars grabbed the internet's attention this weekend when the 20-year-old Canadian singer shared The Observer Magazine's new cover, dubbing Mendes "Prince of pop."

"Thank you @obsmagazine," the star shared on Instagram.

The title did not go unnoticed by the Biebs, who playfully called him out. "Hmm ' Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it," Bieber wrote in a comment. In fact, Bieber had been named "Prince of Pop" on a cover of Hero back in 2015.

Mendes took the comment in jest, writing back, "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"