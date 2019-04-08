Justin Bieber Teases Shawn Mendes Over "Prince of Pop" Title

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 7:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes

Gotham/GC Images, Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is the new Prince of Pop? Not according to Justin Bieber

The two pop stars grabbed the internet's attention this weekend when the 20-year-old Canadian singer shared The Observer Magazine's new cover, dubbing Mendes "Prince of pop."

"Thank you @obsmagazine," the star shared on Instagram. 

The title did not go unnoticed by the Biebs, who playfully called him out. "Hmm ' Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it," Bieber wrote in a comment. In fact, Bieber had been named "Prince of Pop" on a cover of Hero back in 2015

Mendes took the comment in jest, writing back, "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"

Photos

Stars Who've Dissed Justin Bieber

Of course, some fans could not take the joke, so Bieber tried to calm everyone down. 

"There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there's no sides we're all just here to make dope music," the singer said. 

"I'm just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon," Bieber concluded. 

There you have it. Everyone can relax because there's no feud alert here. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Shawn Mendes , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

The Truth About Fergie's Unusual Arrangement With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy Of Country Music Award, ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to Being Mistaken for a Seat Filler at 2019 ACM Awards

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Poppy Hager, Mila Hager, Barbara Bush, Hugh Jackman

Jenna Bush Hager Replaces Kathie Lee Gifford on Today: 5 First-Day Highlights

Cesar Millan, Hollywood Medium 408

See Tyler Henry Give Cesar Millan a Message From His Deceased Dog on Hollywood Medium

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.