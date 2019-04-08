Beyoncé's Homecoming Trailer Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of Her Coachella Performance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:39 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyoncé is coming to Netflix. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (not to be confused with Amazon's Julia Roberts show Homecoming) drops on Wednesday, April 17 and your first look is here.
The documentary is described as "an intimate look at Beyoncé's historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities."
In the trailer below, there are intimate shots of Beyoncé rehearsing, training and even Blue Ivy Carter dancing, all while Maya Angelou speaks over the footage.
"I want to be representative of my race-the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what's going to happen," Angelou says.
"What advice would you have to give this generation?" an interviewer asks her.
"Tell the truth, to yourself first, and to the children," Angelou says. And then concert footage takes over.
The movie will feature candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation that went into bringing Beyoncé's vision of the performance to life. "Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix said.
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé premieres Wednesday, April 17 only on Netflix.
