The Walking Dead Getting a New Spinoff, This One About Coming of Age in the Apocalypse

Apparently, you can never have enough zombies. As The Walking Dead continues to shed viewers approaching its 10th season, AMC is doubling down on the franchise and launching a third series set in the universe. The new spinoff is set to premiere in 2020 with production beginning in summer 2019.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, co-created the project with Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on the mothership series. Negrete will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode series filming in Virginia.

The third series in the franchise joining The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will follow two young female protagonists. The new series will "focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it."