Jordan Rodgers Says He and JoJo Fletcher Are "Up Next" as They Attend His Brother's Wedding

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher traveled to Nashville over the weekend to celebrate a family wedding, but one sibling was noticeably absent.

The Bachelorette winner posted an Instagram photo on Sunday that showed him smiling alongside his fiancée, his brother Luke Rodgers and Luke's new wife Aimee Wathen (congrats!).

"Wedding Day for these two! Couldn't be happier to add a sister to the family!" Jordan captioned the image. "@joelle_fletcher we are up next!"

Bachelor Nation is more than ready for that wedding to take place.

Over the weekend, Luke posted a photo of some of his friends from his "rehearsal for the best day of my life" and once again, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was not in the photo. The fact that he wasn't there, however, is not all that surprising given the long-simmering tension in the family.