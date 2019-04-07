Blake Shelton Hits the Date Night Jackpot With Gwen Stefani at 2019 ACM Awards

Things just got even more fun in Las Vegas!

When the 2019 ACM Awards kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, host Reba McEntire couldn't help but address some of the familiar faces in the audience. One man targeted in her opening monologue was Blake Shelton who was enjoying the night alongside Gwen Stefani.

"And there's my buddy Blake Shelton and I see you brought your own microphone with you," Reba joked. "You used to need me to help do you this. And God knows Luke [Bryan] did," Blake joked. "I just figured I would just—you good?"

Coast is clear, Blake!

Besides, you got a giant glass of beer next to you and a beautiful girlfriend by your side.

The lead singer of No Doubt was spotted in a silver dress with black knee-high boots. Meanwhile, The Voice coach wore a classic suit and tie.