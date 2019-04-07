ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.

As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.

In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.