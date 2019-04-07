ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.

As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.

In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.

Read

2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.

Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show. 

Dylan Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dylan Scott

Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style. 

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Michael Ray & Carly Pearce

Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits. 

Article continues below

Locash, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LOCASH

Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers." 

Justin Moore, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Moore

Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards. 

Curtis Rempel, Brad Rempel , High Valley, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

High Valley

Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year

Article continues below

Kasi Williams, Chuck Wicks, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Wicks & Kasi Williams

Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight. 

Jordan Davis, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jordan Davis

The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

Tyler Rich, Sabina Gadecki, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers. 

Article continues below

Rodney Atkins, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Rodney Atkins

Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one. 

Cody Alan, ACM arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cody Alan

"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.

Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 ACM Awards , Las Vegas , Red Carpet , Music , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maren Morris

Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Kacey Musgraves Reacts to JoBros Dancing to "Golden Hour"

Jennifer Nettles: "Feminism Is Not a Women's Issue"

Olivia Wilde on Directing Fiance Jason Sudeikis in "Booksmart"

Jim Carrey Enjoys Playing the Villain in "Sonic the Hedgehog"

Pregnant Gretchen Rossi Is Nervous About 1 Aspect of Motherhood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.