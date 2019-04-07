ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 3:17 PM
Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!
In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.
As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.
In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.
Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.
Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style.
REX/Shutterstock
Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers."
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images
The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.
Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
