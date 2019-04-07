Cardi B Shares Picture of Kulture and Thinks She Looks Like This Family Member

It's all in the family.

Cardi B posted a photo of her and her husband Offset's 8-month-old baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on Sunday and has some thoughts as to who Kulture really looks like. Full body pictures and ones showing Kulture's face tend to be few and far between for the parents. However, since their split and subsequent reconciliation, Cardi B and Offset have slowly shared more pictures of their little girl.

The 26-year-old uploaded a side-by-side picture of her 23-year-old sister Hennessy Carolina when she was a baby and a recent one of Kulture. Both of them are wrapped in pink blankets with pink hoods on their head. There's definitely a striking resemblance between the aunt-niece combo.

"Bro this is weird," Cardi captioned it. "i gave birth to another Hennessy."

Offset also posted a picture of his daughter on Instagram with the caption "I DID THAT." However, he deleted the post a few minutes later.

On March 19, the Father of 4 rapper added a video on Instagram that showed Cardi playing with Kulture, who was dressed in a white shirt and pants with clouds on it as well as a white hat.

"Yay Kulture!" Cardi said in the video.

Not long before that, the Grammy-winning artist uploaded a photo of the family of 3 snuggling together while vacationing in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In February, Cardi explained to Harper's Bazaar why she and Offset initially refrained from sharing snapshots of their daughter.

"As soon as she was born, one month in [Offset] was like, 'She's so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy,'" she told the magazine. "Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don't post her because she's ugly. He was like, 'I'm about to post my baby right now.'"

She said that she and Offset became "concerned" because they started receiving "a lot of threats" about her.

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Instagram

In October, Cardi told Ebro Darden of Beats1 Radio, "I got offered seven figures [to show Kulture]."

Cardi is doing what she always has done—stayed true to herself. She tweeted on Saturday night, "For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven't been myself.I been feeling trap and sad cause it's not ME but everybody tell me to be it for me to be this 'rolemodel' and guess what ? People still spit my past right in my face so for now imma be my old self again."

Also on Saturday, the Invasion of Privacy rapper celebrated the album's one-year birthday and performed some of her top songs at the grand opening of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Unsurprisingly, she looked absolutely stunning and high-fashion to the max a Ralph & Russo "green tea silk organza dress embellished with tiers of devoré ostrich feather."

