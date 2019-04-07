Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Show PDA in Las Vegas: Inside Their Romantic Night Out

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 2:25 PM
PDA alert!
Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph, winner of his 23rd season of The Bachelor, could not keep their hands or lips off each other during a night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. The two partied at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
The arrived at midnight with a group of friends, including headlining performer Dee Jay Silver, Jimmie Allen, LOCASH and Shannon Ford and boyfriend John Gurney, who star on the E! reality show Very Cavallari.
Twinning in black, Underwood and Randolph were spotted getting cozy at the VIP table of the DJ booth and dancing to Lil Jon's "Outta Your Mind" and other tracks. The two were in great spirits, and were seen smiling, laughing, kissing, hugging and taking selfies throughout the night, a source told E! News.
The source said that at 1:30 a.m., the couple appeared onstage and Silver gave the couple a shout out. Underwood grabbed the mic and said, "What's up Vegas!" He and Randolph then danced together on the stage for a bit, laughing the whole time. Underwood then helped Randolph off the stage.
The two also mingled and took photos with fans and talked about how excited they are to attend the ACM awards on Sunday. Underwood and Randolph left the club at 2 a.m., holding hands, and then stopped for some pizza at the Five50 pizza bar before calling it a night, the source said.
See photos of Underwood and Randolph on their romantic night out in Las Vegas.
Wolf Productions
The two party at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
Wolf Productions
The two show PDA at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
Wolf Productions
Major PDA alert!
Article continues below
Wolf Productions
The two appear onstage at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
Wolf Productions
Underwood appears with Dee Jay Silver at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
Instagram / Colton Underwood
Underwood feeds his girlfriend a delicious snack before they head out clubbing.
Article continues below
Instagram / Colton Underwood
Underwood captures this moment of his girlfriend getting ready to go out.
Underwood had revealed on the season finale of The Bachelor that he and Randolph were together and "in love." The two said that while they don't live together, they have discussed getting engaged. They declined comment about whether Underwood, the show's first admitted virgin, and Randolph have had sex.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?