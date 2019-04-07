Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Show PDA in Las Vegas: Inside Their Romantic Night Out

PDA alert!

Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph, winner of his 23rd season of The Bachelor, could not keep their hands or lips off each other during a night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. The two partied at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

The arrived at midnight with a group of friends, including headlining performer Dee Jay Silver, Jimmie Allen, LOCASH and Shannon Ford and boyfriend John Gurney, who star on the E! reality show Very Cavallari.

Twinning in black, Underwood and Randolph were spotted getting cozy at the VIP table of the DJ booth and dancing to Lil Jon's "Outta Your Mind" and other tracks. The two were in great spirits, and were seen smiling, laughing, kissing, hugging and taking selfies throughout the night, a source told E! News.