Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Show PDA in Las Vegas: Inside Their Romantic Night Out

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 2:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

PDA alert!

Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph, winner of his 23rd season of The Bachelor, could not keep their hands or lips off each other during a night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. The two partied at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

The arrived at midnight with a group of friends, including headlining performer Dee Jay Silver, Jimmie Allen, LOCASH and Shannon Ford and boyfriend John Gurney, who star on the E! reality show Very Cavallari.

Twinning in black, Underwood and Randolph were spotted getting cozy at the VIP table of the DJ booth and dancing to Lil Jon's "Outta Your Mind" and other tracks. The two were in great spirits, and were seen smiling, laughing, kissing, hugging and taking selfies throughout the night, a source told E! News.

 

Photos

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph's Cutest Moments

The source said that at 1:30 a.m., the couple appeared onstage and Silver gave the couple a shout out. Underwood grabbed the mic and said, "What's up Vegas!" He and Randolph then danced together on the stage for a bit, laughing the whole time. Underwood then helped Randolph off the stage.

The two also mingled and took photos with fans and talked about how excited they are to attend the ACM awards on Sunday. Underwood and Randolph left the club at 2 a.m., holding hands, and then stopped for some pizza at the Five50 pizza bar before calling it a night, the source said.

See photos of Underwood and Randolph on their romantic night out in Las Vegas.

 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Welcome Bachelor Couple

The two party at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Young Love

The two show PDA at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Kisses

Major PDA alert!

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Greeting the Crowd

The two appear onstage at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Colton Underwood, Dee Jay Silver, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Partying With the DJ

Underwood appears with Dee Jay Silver at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Instagram / Colton Underwood

Sushi Time

Underwood feeds his girlfriend a delicious snack before they head out clubbing.

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Instagram / Colton Underwood

On Top of the World

Underwood captures this moment of his girlfriend getting ready to go out.

Underwood had revealed on the season finale of The Bachelor that he and Randolph were together and "in love." The two said that while they don't live together, they have discussed getting engaged. They declined comment about whether Underwood, the show's first admitted virgin, and Randolph have had sex.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Colton Underwood , Couples , The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News ,

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Cardi B

Cardi B Shares Picture of Kulture and Thinks She Looks Like This Family Member

Coachella performance, Beyonce

Mark Your Calendars Because Beyoncé's Reported Documentary Now Has a Release Date

North West, Kanye West, Sunday Service

North West Performs and Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Rides in Style and Learns New Words With Mom

Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

Halsey

Halsey Reveals She Considered Having Sex for Money When She Was Homeless

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.