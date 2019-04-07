Mark Your Calendars Because Beyoncé's Reported Documentary Now Has a Release Date

Hear that? It's the sound of the Bey Hive buzzing.

On Sunday, Netflix tweeted a cryptic message that relates to a documentary reportedly about BeyoncéThe streaming service merely posted an image of the word "HOMECOMING April 17" written in black font on a yellow background. Many of the letters in the world "homecoming" were replaced with letters from the Greek alphabet. So, everyone not going to 2019 Coachella Weekend One (or even if you are), mark your calendars for April 17.

Although Netflix doesn't explicitly reveal Homecoming is about Queen Bey herself, there have been murmurs for a while that this is what fans have been waiting for. The documentary will apparently feature some never-before-seen moments from her 2018 Coachella performance and more.

One merely has to follow the clues. For starters, it's on a yellow background with black font. Those are also the colors of bees. Coincidence? Perhaps not. The colors and font also match some of her Coachella gear to a tee.

The April 17 release date also coincides with the anniversary of the "Formation" singer making history at the popular music festival.