Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 9:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner

Roll/X17online.com

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a daring new look on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul had a dinner date with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, a family-favorite eatery. Kylie channeled a sexy punk rocker chic style with a black asymmetrical halter dress with a thigh-high slit and leather belt adorned with large safety pins connected to studs, paired with $795 black leather Alexander Wang "Hailey" booties. She wore her hair in a low bun and carried a black leather jacket.

Kendall wore a white mock turtleneck, black jacket and black leather pants. Kris sported a gray coat and matching pants.

The group was accompanied by several bodyguards during their outing.

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Kylie's beau Travis Scott was not spotted. The rapper performed the night before at the opening of the Kaos dayclub and nightclub at the Palms Resort Casino in Las Vegas.

Kylie Jenner

Roll/X17online.com

Their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster also did not join the women on their dinner date.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
 
Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Maren Morris

Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

Gigi Hadid, Variety's Power of Women

Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Kate Hudson Launches Eco-Friendly Happy x Nature Line

Reba McEntire, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.